6th Round Of NAFTA Talks Wrap With Progress On Corruption

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:10 PM EST) -- The sixth round of NAFTA negotiations concluded on Monday with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressing subtle optimism that a chapter on corruption had closed and that other core issues were broached, although general dismay at slow progress and a pair of “unacceptable” Canadian proposals dominated his press conference.



The trade representative used the press conference on Monday, following a weekend round of talks in Montreal, to bash a sweeping World Trade Organization complaint filed by the Canadian government earlier this month against a litany of...

