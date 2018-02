Crowell & Moring Boosts NY Office With Ex-Kirkland IP Atty

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 1:47 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added to its intellectual property group's New York office a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney who brings more than a decade of experience in IP litigation and patent portfolio management.



Crowell & Moring announced on Jan. 29 that Brian Paul Gearing joined the firm as a partner. He officially joined Jan. 22, he told Law360 via email. In addition to spending the last seven years with Kirkland — five of them as a partner — he previously spent three years with...

To view the full article, register now.