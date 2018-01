Site Owner Data Won't Go Dark Despite EU Rule, Official Says

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 2:18 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. executive branch agency that manages spectrum resources outlined plans Monday to keep web domain ownership information from going offline despite an impending European Union data protection regime and to set an aggressive agenda for cracking down on botnet attacks.



David Redl, the administrator of the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said at the State of the Net conference in Washington, D.C., that the agency is focused on preserving protections for the WHOIS service, which makes available information about...

