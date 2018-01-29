Takeover Threatens £700M Pension Deficit: Engineering Giant

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 6:03 PM GMT) -- GKN PLC became the latest major British company to warn of a threat to its pension scheme on Monday, saying a hostile takeover could widen the plan’s £700 million ($983.9 million) deficit.

The engineering giant, which is fending off a takeover by acquisitions specialist Melrose PLC, said that a merger would leave the resulting company with a “materially higher” level of debt than GKN is suffering at present. 

“This may have implications for the covenant strength of the company, the level of the technical provisions deficit...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular