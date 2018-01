NLRB Orders Pa. Sports Org To Bargain With Lacrosse Refs

Law360, Philadelphia (January 29, 2018, 6:22 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board unanimously ruled Friday that the organization governing high school sports in Pennsylvania illegally refused to, and must now, bargain with the union representing a unit of lacrosse referees who were previously found to be employees.



The NLRB noted that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association had acknowledged its unwillingness to sit down with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, but the board said that it had already made clear that the referees were entitled to union representation.



“All representation issues raised...

