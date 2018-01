Investor Group Pays $5.36B For Wanda Commercial Stake

Law360, Minneapolis (January 29, 2018, 2:21 PM EST) -- A group of investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, JD.com Inc. and Sunac China Holdings Group is buying a 14 percent stake in China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. for 34 billion Chinese yuan ($5.36 billion), according to an announcement from Wanda on Monday.



Wanda said the companies plan to take it public in the near term. The company delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2016 and said the latest transaction is one of the largest investments in a brick-and-mortar commercial real...

To view the full article, register now.