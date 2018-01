Apple Says Voip-Pal Lied About Source Of PTAB Letters

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. continued its quest for sanctions against Voip-Pal.com Inc. on Friday following the communications company's successful defense of two Voice over Internet Protocol patents, arguing Voip-Pal's management participated in behind-the-scenes correspondence its former CEO sent the Patent Trial and Appeal Board during the proceedings.



Apple’s reply brief comes after Voip-Pal earlier this month called the sanctions request “absurd” because the letters sent by its ex-CEO were not improper communications but rather focused on “systemic concerns” about potential bias in PTAB reviews and did not discuss substantive...

