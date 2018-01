CIT OKs Commerce's Reevaluation Of Vietnam Fish Imports

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- The Court of International Trade has sustained the U.S. Department of Commerce’s reevaluated results on frozen fish fillets from Vietnam, finding Commerce had “sufficiently explained” why it had relied on one ministry official’s affidavit to value Indonesian fish feed rather than on data from a magazine article.



In an opinion made public on Friday, the CIT said Commerce had “reasonably explained” why it had changed its opinion about the same affidavit regarding pangasius feed pellets between the ninth and 10th administrative reviews. The CIT also said...

