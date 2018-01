Dems 'Appalled' To See CBP Searching Bus For Immigrants

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Friday said they were “appalled” to see video of what appears to be federal immigration agents asking passengers on a Greyhound bus in Florida to provide documentation establishing that they are authorized to be in the U.S.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents “abus[ed] their mandate and authority” by boarding the bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and asking passengers for identification, according to the lawmakers, who include seven from the state of Florida and four each from the states...

To view the full article, register now.