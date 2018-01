Dems, Advocates Say ICE Detained Activists In Retaliation

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- Following U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention of four prominent immigrant rights activists, dozens of U.S. House Democrats signed a letter Friday demanding that the Trump administration explain the motivation behind such enforcement actions, calling them retaliatory.



The group of 33 lawmakers, led by New York Reps. Nydia M. Velázquez and Joe Crowley, alleged that the activist detentions were part of a new ICE strategy to silence immigrants who promote due process in the adjudication of individual cases. Adding weight to their argument, a New York...

