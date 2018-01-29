CPA Charged With Aiding Ex-Mass. Lawmaker's Tax Fraud

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts accountant charged with helping a state senator file false tax returns could spend five years in prison if convicted, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.



John H. Nardozzi, 66, was indicted on one count of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and eight counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns for a client, former Massachusetts State Sen. Brian Joyce.



The indictment accuses Nardozzi of fraudulently deducting millions of dollars of personal expenses for Joyce as business expenses,...

To view the full article, register now.