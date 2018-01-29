CPA Charged With Aiding Ex-Mass. Lawmaker's Tax Fraud
John H. Nardozzi, 66, was indicted on one count of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and eight counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns for a client, former Massachusetts State Sen. Brian Joyce.
The indictment accuses Nardozzi of fraudulently deducting millions of dollars of personal expenses for Joyce as business expenses,...
