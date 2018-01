PE Firm Can't Get Quick Win In Honeywell Chem Cleanup Row

Law360, Springfield (January 29, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Indianapolis-based private equity firm Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co. Inc. on Monday was denied a quick win against Honeywell International Inc., despite HKW's insistence it wasn't liable for the millions the appliance conglomerate must pay to clean up a chemical spill on the former owner's property.



U.S. District Judge John Blakey declined to grant HKW’s motion for summary judgment, finding that the firm's argument against liability for cleanup costs on land that had formerly been used as a trucking terminal was untrue on its face. HKW, which served as...

