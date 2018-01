Altaba Seeks To Toss Yahoo-Verizon Sale Noteholder Bonus

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- Yahoo Inc. successor Altaba Inc. on Friday fired back against a claim in Delaware Chancery Court that it owes BNY Mellon Trust a bonus under a $1.4 billion notes-to-shares conversion agreement, saying not enough of Yahoo’s assets were sold to trigger it.



BNY Mellon Trust says Altaba had to declare an enhanced conversion after the close of Yahoo’s sale of most of its operating business to Verizon in December, but Altaba said the conversion trigger was based on all of Yahoo’s assets, not just the operation...

