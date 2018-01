9th Circ. Reverses Whole Foods Win In 'EatRight' TM Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday reversed a lower court’s ruling in favor of Whole Foods in a suit brought by Eat Right Foods Ltd. over use of the “EatRight” trademark, finding the case was unfairly tossed due to Eat Right's delay in bringing a complaint.



Eat Right Foods, a New Zealand-based company that sold “EatRight”-branded cookies to Whole Foods Market Services Inc. and Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest Inc. for many years, saw its trademark infringement allegations dismissed in May 2015 after a Washington federal...

To view the full article, register now.