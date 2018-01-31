DLA Piper Adds Ex-King & Wood Dispute Resolution Pro

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:44 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has bolstered its ranks of international arbitration attorneys working in Australia, nabbing a partner for the firm's dispute resolution practice from the ranks of King & Wood Mallesons, the firm said.



The firm said Monday that Natalie Caton has joined its litigation and regulatory practice group in Brisbane. Caton, a senior dispute resolution lawyer, has 15 years of experience, including broad corporate legal experience in the Pacific Asian region.



From Australia to Hong Kong to New Zealand, Caton has been involved in high-profile disputes...

