DLA Piper Adds Ex-King & Wood Dispute Resolution Pro
The firm said Monday that Natalie Caton has joined its litigation and regulatory practice group in Brisbane. Caton, a senior dispute resolution lawyer, has 15 years of experience, including broad corporate legal experience in the Pacific Asian region.
From Australia to Hong Kong to New Zealand, Caton has been involved in high-profile disputes...
