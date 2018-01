DLA Piper Steers ASB Real Estate's $144M DC Building Sale

Law360, Minneapolis (January 29, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- DLA Piper represented ASB Real Estate Investments in connection with its $144 million sale, announced on Saturday, of a trophy office property in Washington, D.C., to a U.S. affiliate of Spain-based investment firm Corporación Masaveu SA.



The deal is for 900 G St. NW, which is in Washington's East End neighborhood and has 112,635 square feet. ASB sold the property to Masaveu Real Estate US on behalf of its $6.2 billion Allegiance fund.



“We saw a strategic, and somewhat unique, opportunity to take advantage of domestic...

To view the full article, register now.