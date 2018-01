Chinese Bearing Co. Files CIT Complaint Over Duty Rate

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce erred when it decided not to assign a Chinese company a separate rate status in an administrative review of anti-dumping duties on imported tapered roller bearings, the firm said in a recent complaint filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.



Zhaofeng Mechanical and Electronic Co. Ltd. said that Commerce’s final determination earlier this month was “unsupported by substantial evidence,” arguing that the agency wrongly concluded the company was controlled by the Chinese government and therefore should be included in the...

