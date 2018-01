Anti-Abortion Group Booted From Birth Control Coverage Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday refused to let a Christian college and an anti-abortion group intervene in the commonwealth’s suit against Trump administration rules that dialed back the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate by allowing employers to claim religious or moral objections.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton denied a bid from Dordt College and the March for Life Education and Defense Fund to intervene in the state’s suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor and the...

