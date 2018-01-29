Kite Pharma Investors Seek Appraisal After $11B Gilead Buy

Law360, Wilmington (January 29, 2018, 7:24 PM EST) -- Shareholders of biopharmaceutical company Kite Pharma Inc. filed an appraisal petition Monday in Delaware demanding a court valuation of their holdings in the company following its $11.9 billion acquisition by Gilead Sciences Inc.



In the petition, investor Blueblade Capital Opportunities LLC and affiliated funds say the all-cash merger was announced in August with Kite surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilead.



The investors made their initial demand for appraisal in September under Section 262 of Delaware's General Corporation Law, the petition said, which grants stockholders...

