Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: O'Melveny & Myers

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP in 2017 freed The Walt Disney Co. from a copyright feud in federal court over the film “Zootopia” and represented Lionsgate in its joint $1 billion sale of premium pay television network Epix to Metro Goldwyn Mayer, earning a spot among Law360’s Media & Entertainment Practice Groups of the Year.



O'Melveny is one of the few firms that works robustly not only in litigation, but also in transaction matters involving media, entertainment and sports companies, according to Matthew Erramouspe, who serves as...

