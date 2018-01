9th Circ. To Rethink Block Of San Francisco Soda Law

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday agreed to rethink its decision to block a San Francisco ordinance requiring a health warning for sugary drinks, which it had barred on the grounds that it likely violated the First Amendment by requiring a large black box dominating drink ads.



The appeals court granted an en banc rehearing in the suit launched by the American Beverage Association and other advertising industry trade groups against the city of San Francisco after it passed an ordinance requiring companies to place warnings alongside...

