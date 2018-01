Tokio Marine Closer To Claiming Misappropriated Premiums

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 9:23 PM GMT) -- A group of underwriters in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, led by Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates Ltd., have won a default judgment moving them closer to recovering more than £550,000 ($777,000) of premiums misappropriated by a firm working on their behalf.



The insurers sued coverholder Insurer-London LLP and three individuals to recover premiums that they say the firm — which received payments from insureds on behalf of the insurers — paid to Kenvyn Langland Rees-Jones. The suit claims Insure-London admitted to misappropriating premiums that it received in...

