Texas Fetal Tissue Disposal Rule Temporarily Blocked

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Monday granted pro-choice advocates a preliminary injunction in their challenge of a rule requiring Texas health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal tissue from abortions, finding that they presented a reasonable case that the rule may be found unconstitutionally vague.



U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra said the temporary injunction against the Texas health and safety code would not have a negative impact on the public as it simply preserves the status quo.



“For those eager for a result in this...

