Sports Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP in the past year played a central role in headline-making sports issues, including trying the first major sports case to reach the U.S. Tax Court in two decades that focused on how much an NHL team could deduct for meal expenses during away games, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 Sports Practice Groups of the Year.







At least 60 lawyers contribute to the sports practice in Covington's offices around the world, and represent major U.S. and international sports organizations,...

