Philly Parking Authority Scores Win In Uber Regulation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 10:45 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday killed the bulk of a suit by Philadelphia taxicab operators alleging the city’s parking authority unfairly refused to regulate ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, ruling that the court couldn’t protect the cabbies from market competition.



U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, weighing the more than 300 taxicab operators’ claims of violations of the Equal Protection and Takings Clauses of the U.S. Constitution, ultimately found that the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s alleged failure to regulate ride-hailing companies like cabs didn’t cross...

