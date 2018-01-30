Preliminary Duties Set On Taiwanese, Korean Low-Melt Fiber

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced preliminary tariffs on low-melt polyester staple fiber imports from Taiwan and Korea on Monday, finding that imports from the two countries have been dumped on the U.S. market at unfairly low prices.



Commerce preliminarily determined that Taiwanese and Korean producers have sold the low-melt polyester imports at about 52 percent and 0 to 16.48 percent less than fair value, respectively, adding it would announce final determinations in its anti-dumping duty investigation around June 8.



“Today’s decision allows U.S. producers of...

