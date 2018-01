Fla. Justices Urged To Pass On Miami Beach Minimum Wage

Law360, Miami (January 29, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- The state of Florida and several business groups urged the Florida Supreme Court on Monday to decline jurisdiction in Miami Beach's appeal of a lower court's decision blocking the city's proposed minimum wage increase, arguing there are no conflicting decisions that would warrant Supreme Court review.



In a brief filed with the high court, the state argued that despite what the city said, the 2004 voter-approved minimum wage amendment to the state constitution does not preempt a 2003 state law barring cities from adopting their own...

To view the full article, register now.