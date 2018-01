House Passes Bill Aimed At Ending Abuse Of Young Athletes

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing abuse of young athletes in the wake of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse conviction and with the Winter Olympics set to kick off next month in South Korea.



The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 passed the House following a 406-3 vote, according to the Twitter accounts of the co-sponsors Reps. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., and Lois Frankel, D-Fla.



The legislation mandates training,...

To view the full article, register now.