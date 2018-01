Akorn, Fera, Perrigo Settle Trade Secrets, Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:13 PM EST) -- Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC and Akorn Inc. have settled a $100 million trade secrets case tied to a supply agreement for eye infection treatments, along with antitrust counterclaims that brought Perrigo Co. PLC into the mix, ending the suit Monday, just weeks before a scheduled trial.



Perrigo attorney Christopher W. Healy of Reed Smith LLP sent a letter to the New York federal court Saturday asking for the Feb. 20 trial date to be canceled given the settlement, which he said they’re still finalizing. Senior U.S. District...

