NM Court Exceeded Authority In Negligence Case: 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal court didn’t have the authority to revive negligence claims against Community Health Systems Inc., the Tenth Circuit said Monday, reversing an order that vacated the permanent dismissal of allegations stemming from a woman’s death in a New Mexico medical center.



In the matter’s second appearance before the appellate court, the three-judge panel said the lower court went beyond the circuit’s previous order to vacate a summary judgment win for Mountain View Medical Center and remand only the claims against the provider to...

To view the full article, register now.