Wrigley Sues Vape Co. Over Starburst, Skittles Flavors

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- Wrigley's brought a trademark suit in Illinois federal court Monday against a company that makes e-cigarette flavors that the candy giant says infringe its intellectual property by using or gesturing to the protected Starburst and Skittles names.



Illinois-based Wrigley's said that Florida-based Get Wrecked Juices LLC is infringing trademarks and trade dress for the popular candies.



“Due to Wrigley’s extensive marketing efforts and sales success, the Wrigley trademarks have each become extremely valuable corporate assets," the candy company said. Get Wrecked allegedly steps on them by...

