Insurer Seeks To Dodge Liability Over Construction Loss

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 6:51 PM GMT) -- Starstone Insurance Ltd. has said in High Court filings that it is entitled to “lawfully avoid” its policy with construction management firm Lagan Construction Ltd., arguing that the firm failed to disclose information that would have revealed the extent of defects to the Irish wind farms for which it is seeking indemnity.



Lagan filed a suit against Starstone seeking a declaration from the court that the insurer is liable to indemnify it for remedial works under the terms of an insurance contract dated between Oct. 1,...

To view the full article, register now.