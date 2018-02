Miami Law Arbitration Institute, ICC Team Up On Data Project

Law360 (January 31, 2018, 7:22 PM EST) -- The University of Miami School of Law's International Arbitration Institute and the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration will undertake an "unprecedented" research project that will allow users to uncover possible fact patterns in arbitration, according to notices issued this week.



In identical statements issued Monday and Tuesday, the two entities said the project will provide a state-of-the-art platform allowing interested parties — such as academics, arbitrators, counsel and others — to obtain data that they can then organize across different variables to test...

