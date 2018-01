UK Surveillance Program Ruled Incompatible With EU Law

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- A court of appeals in the United Kingdom on Tuesday ruled that parts of the government’s mass digital surveillance program are illegal, a decision that strikes down provisions of a law already repealed but which opponents hope will curb other spying powers.



The U.K. Court of Appeal panel ruled Tuesday that under a prior European Union court decision, it was unlawful for law enforcement agencies to access certain confidential personal records outside criminal investigations. (AP) Three judges from the Court of Appeal for the Civil Division...

