SAP Snags Calif. Cloud Tech Co. Worth $2.4 Billion
SAP America Inc. will purchase Callidus Software Inc., which operates as CallidusCloud, for $36 a share, representing an enterprise value of $2.4 billion. The price is a 21 percent premium over the 30-day volume weighted average and 28 percent premium over the 90-day volume weighted average. SAP will fund the acquisition with existing cash and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login