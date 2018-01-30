SAP Snags Calif. Cloud Tech Co. Worth $2.4 Billion

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of European software company SAP SE has purchased a California technology company specializing in cloud-based sales and marketing solutions with a $2.4 billion enterprise value, the company said Tuesday.



SAP America Inc. will purchase Callidus Software Inc., which operates as CallidusCloud, for $36 a share, representing an enterprise value of $2.4 billion. The price is a 21 percent premium over the 30-day volume weighted average and 28 percent premium over the 90-day volume weighted average. SAP will fund the acquisition with existing cash and...

