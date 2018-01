Enviros Seek Halt Of La. Pipeline Work Amid Challenge

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:57 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Monday urged a Louisiana federal judge to block construction of a crude oil pipeline connected to the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, saying they will likely convince the court that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrongly permitted the project.



The Sierra Club, Waterkeeper Alliance and other groups, which claim the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act in concluding that the proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline would not have a significant impact on the environment, said Monday that an injunction blocking the pipeline's construction until...

To view the full article, register now.