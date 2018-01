Accutane Suits Filed Too Late, NJ Panel Affirms

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Tuesday backed four trial court victories for Hoffman-LaRoche Inc. in consolidated litigation over adverse effects of its acne drug Accutane, finding the complaints were all filed beyond the two-year statute of limitations for product liability actions.



The three-judge panel’s decision addressed suits in the ongoing multidistrict litigation alleging the company didn’t adequately warn users of its links to inflammatory bowel disease and forms of IBD such as ulcerative colitis. The appeals court affirmed Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nelson Johnson’s...

To view the full article, register now.