Trump Signs Legislation To Recognize 6 Va. Tribes

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Six Native American tribes in Virginia gained formal recognition from the federal government Monday when President Donald Trump signed legislation granting them official acknowledgment.



The White House said that Trump signed the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, a bill to extend federal recognition to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe — Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, the Rappahannock, the Monacan and the Nansemond.



The measure was approved by the House of Representatives in May and passed...

