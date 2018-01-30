Trump Signs Legislation To Recognize 6 Va. Tribes

By Adam Lidgett

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Six Native American tribes in Virginia gained formal recognition from the federal government Monday when President Donald Trump signed legislation granting them official acknowledgment.

The White House said that Trump signed the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, a bill to extend federal recognition to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe — Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, the Rappahannock, the Monacan and the Nansemond.

The measure was approved by the House of Representatives in May and passed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular