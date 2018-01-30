Trump Signs Legislation To Recognize 6 Va. Tribes
The White House said that Trump signed the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, a bill to extend federal recognition to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe — Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, the Rappahannock, the Monacan and the Nansemond.
The measure was approved by the House of Representatives in May and passed...
