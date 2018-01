EU Top Court Urged To OK VAT Deduction For Future Services

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- An adviser to the European Court of Justice urged the court Tuesday to find that a taxpayer's deduction of value-added tax from a contract for future services was proper despite the contract's lack of a date on which the services would be provided.



In a nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice, Advocate General Nils Wahl also suggested that if the services ultimately weren't provided because of fraud, taxpayers shouldn't be denied a deduction as long as they were unaware of a supplier's intention not...

