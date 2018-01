Mnuchin Vows More Russian Sanctions Amid Dems' Pushback

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- One day after congressional Democrats excoriated President Donald Trump for declining to place new sanctions on Russia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin vowed Tuesday that more punitive measures against Moscow would be imposed in the coming months.



Six months after both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly passed a law teeing up new sanctions on Russia, the administration on Monday met its obligation to simply publish a list of Russian political officials and oligarchs, but declined to implement new sanctions against them or anyone else.



Critics on the Democratic...

