Federal Cash Needed To Bridge Digital Divide, ISPs Say

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- Bringing high-speed internet service to remote rural and other underserved areas will take big bucks as well as a big cut in red tape, telecommunications industry representatives and consumer advocates told a congressional panel Tuesday.



Removal of regulatory barriers alone will not overcome the economic challenges to private sector broadband expansion efforts, supporters of a more aggressive broadband buildout told lawmakers.



Representatives of cable and wireless internet service providers urged members of the House Energy Subcommittee on Communications and Technology to move forward with proposals to streamline...

To view the full article, register now.