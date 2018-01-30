Interactive Ad Firm Hits Ch. 11 After Losing Large Client

Law360, Wilmington (January 30, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Television advertising product company Ensequence Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware after losing one of its largest clients and defaulting on its secured debt.



In a first-day declaration, Chief Restructuring Officer Michael Wyse said that after a critical client ended its relationship with Ensequence last year, the debtor took a crippling hit to its revenues that left it unable to make payments on its secured debt obligations.



"One of the debtor's key partners unexpectedly terminated its contract in late 2017 in favor of...

