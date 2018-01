Conservative Groups Seek To Peg Capital Gains To Inflation

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- Approximately two dozen conservative groups called on President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to index capital gains to inflation, saying in a letter on Monday that the status quo leads to a tax on nonexistent income.



Club for Growth, an advocacy group focused on small government, lower taxes and the full repeal of former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care legislation, said that it led the letter-writing effort to urge Trump to issue an executive order to peg capital gains to inflation.



“For much...

