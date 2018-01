Anguillan Banks' Account Raiding Claims To Be Heard Abroad

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Claims from a pair of Chapter 11 adversary complaints accusing two failed Anguillan banks and a Caribbean regulator of illegally transferring millions deposited by customers at subsidiary offshore banks should first be heard in the British territory of Anguilla, two New York bankruptcy judges ruled Monday, citing jurisdictional deference.



Based on principles of forum non conveniens and international comity, suits brought by the bankrupt subsidiaries of Caribbean Commercial Bank and National Bank of Anguilla against their defunct parent companies and others in the Southern District of...

