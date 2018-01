DOD Restricts Afghan Info, But Says It Was A Mistake

Law360, Nashville (January 30, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense had imposed new restrictions on a government watchdog releasing previously public information regarding the Afghan armed forces and government, the watchdog said Tuesday, but the international security force in Afghanistan claimed the restrictions were inadvertent.



The DOD had begun to ask the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction not to make public any data regarding the number of districts — and their population — in Afghanistan that are under the control or influence of its government, or under the control of...

To view the full article, register now.