FDA Warning Wire: Drugmaker Misled Customers About Tests

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's latest disciplinary letters scolded a drugmaker for lying to customers about product testing, rebuked a drug company for using dilapidated equipment and chided a laser corporation for neglecting complaints about burns and scars. Here's a look at the FDA smackdowns.



Drugmaker Misled Buyers About Testing



A warning letter to Japan-based Daito Kasei Kogyo Co. Ltd. alleged distribution of untested drugs and dishonest statements to customers about testing. The FDA sharply criticized Daito Kasei, saying that its actions "may have put...

To view the full article, register now.