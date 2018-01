Student Housing Co. Buys London Site, Plans $276M Project

Law360, Minneapolis (January 30, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- Student accommodation developer and manager Unite Group PLC is under contract to buy a development site in London where it plans to undertake a project with anticipated costs of roughly £195 million ($276.1 million), according to an announcement from the U.K. real estate investment trust on Tuesday.



The company plans to build a roughly 1,000-bed property at the site, which is located on Middlesex Street. The firm did not disclose sell-side information, although it did say Kings College London is working on planning aspects of the...

