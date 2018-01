UC Regents Fight Harassment Suit Against Star Professor

Law360, San Francisco (January 30, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- The University of California Board of Regents faced an uphill battle Tuesday in a bid to toss a suit alleging the board negligently retained a renowned American philosopher at U.C. Berkeley despite knowing he sexually harassed his researcher for months, as a California judge kept intact all but one claim.



In a tentative ruling, Alameda Superior Court Judge Michael M. Markman refused to toss three of four claims Joanna Ong brought against the board, rejecting its argument that they were duplicative or insufficiently pled. The judge,...

To view the full article, register now.