DHS Tightens Vetting For Refugees From 'High-Risk' Countries

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced that it was ramping up its policy of so-called extreme vetting of refugees seeking resettlement in the U.S. by more closely scrutinizing individuals from what it considers “high-risk” countries.



The agency said it would impose additional screening on nationals from a list of 11 high-risk countries, also vowing to update its list periodically. It did not respond to requests for comment regarding what those countries were or what screening techniques it intends to implement.



The agency also...

