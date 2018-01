Trump Plan Would Slash Immigration, Report Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s proposed immigration plan would deny approximately 22 million people the chance to legally emigrate to the U.S. over the next five years, the largest policy-based immigration reduction in nearly 100 years, according to an analysis released Monday by the Cato Institute that was highly critical of the plan.



“Restricting legal immigration will unnecessarily deny opportunity to many people and have far-reaching negative consequences for economic growth in the United States,” the libertarian think tank said.



The plan pitched by President Donald Trump as...

